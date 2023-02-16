Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million to Make-A-Wish for His Birthday

Michael Jordan, who has won six NBA championships, is celebrating his 60th birthday in a truly special way.
He is donating a remarkable $10 million to Make-A-Wish, the largest donation ever given by an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan’s generous gift is meant to motivate others to help give the gift of hope to children still awaiting their wishes to be fulfilled.
“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
On This Day In Black History: February 18
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me