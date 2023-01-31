HomeRecording Artists

Patti LaBelle to Perform at Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, and the NFL has announced their lineup for the 24th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, the league’s annual gospel concert.

Returning to wow the audience is the iconic singer Patti LaBelle, gospel artist Israel Houghton and the NFL Player’s Choir.

This popular concert, which was formerly known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, will be taking place on February 8th at the Mesa Center in Mesa, Arizona, just days before the Super Bowl itself on February 12th at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Don’t miss out on your chance to experience this amazing musical event!

Read the full story here.

