Black Church in Utah Celebrates 100 Years

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

In 1922, six black families planted a church in Kearnes, Utah. At the time of the church plant of New Pilgrim Baptist, US Census data shows African Americans were less than .5% of Utah’s population. Pastor Corey J. Hodges says the ministry was inspired by the traditional Southern Baptist style of worship. New Pilgrim Baptist has since been renamed to The Point Church, which is located in one of Utah’s most diverse cities. Hodges says he was intentional about changing the church to a multi-cultural congregation. To transform the ministry, Hodges says that the music was changed from gospel to contemporary Chirstian. The dress attire was changed from Sunday’s best to casual with jeans, khakis and other casual attire. And Hodges says that he changed his preaching style from a strong cadence delivery to more of a teaching style. The Church now represents thirty-two different nations.

Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City, formed in the 1880s, is the oldest African American church in Utah. Utah is the headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, known as the Mormon Church or LSD Church. A 2014 report by the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life shows that 55% of people aged 18 and older identify as a member of the Mormon Church.

Pastor Hodges says that at the heart of the outreach, the music, and the dress of The Point Church is Jesus Christ. Hodges also says the church has not forgotten its African American roots.