Snow Before Christmas? Look Out Charlotte

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Charlotte could see a bit of snow before Christmas!

A “potent system” anticipated to bring severe weather to sections of the N.C. mountains might bring snow combined with chilly rain to Charlotte right before Christmas weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

According to Harry Gerapetritis, a meteorologist from the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, any snowfall in Charlotte is expected to be brief with no accumulation.

If snowfall occurs, it will be the first of the season for Charlotte. There was no mention of snow in the Saturday afternoon forecast. The is a 60% probability of precipitation for Thursday night and early Friday. A 30% probability of snow is predicted for late Friday morning and afternoon.

Read the full forecast here.