Snow Before Christmas? Look Out Charlotte

Charlotte could see a bit of snow before Christmas!
A “potent system” anticipated to bring severe weather to sections of the N.C. mountains might bring snow combined with chilly rain to Charlotte right before Christmas weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said.
According to Harry Gerapetritis, a meteorologist from the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, any snowfall in Charlotte is expected to be brief with no accumulation.
If snowfall occurs, it will be the first of the season for Charlotte. There was no mention of snow in the Saturday afternoon forecast. The is a 60% probability of precipitation for Thursday night and early Friday. A 30% probability of snow is predicted for late Friday morning and afternoon.