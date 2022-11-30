Suspicious Package Causes Salisbury Walmart to Evacuate

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

A suspicious package was found by employees at a Walmart in Salisbury on Wednesday, according to a news release from the local police department.

The bomb squad arrived at the Walmart on the 300 block of Arlington Street after receiving a call for police assistance.

Before the store opened for the day, employees discovered the package, according to the authorities.

Police have warned the public to stay away from the location, even though there were no customers inside the store.

As of 8 a.m., the Cabarrus County Bomb Squad, Rowan County Emergency Management, Salisbury Police, and Salisbury Fire were on the scene.

This story is developing.

