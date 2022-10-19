HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Is The 8th Fastest-Growing City In The US

Charlotte, North Carolina, Highway

Source: John Coletti / Getty

To say Charlotte is booming would be an understatement, but the Queen City has recently been listed as one of the ten U.S. cities with the largest growth rates.

In their 2022 American Growth Project, researchers at the Kenan-Flagler Business School of the University of North Carolina ranked Charlotte as the eighth fastest-growing metropolis in the nation. In addition, the survey ranked the cities with the fastest-growing economies based on numerous indicators such as consumption, investment, government spending, and household and company incomes.

Charlotte gained marks for creating 12,000 new jobs in the second quarter of 2022 and for being the second-largest banking hub in the nation after New York City.

Top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities

  1. San Francisco, California
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
  5. Dallas, Texas
  6. Denver, Colorado
  7. Salt Lake City, Utah
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana
  10. Orlando, Florida

