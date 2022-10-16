Study Shows the Impact of Church on Black Males Ages 50 and Older

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Houston has released the results of a study that indicates Black men in their 50s and older, who attend religious services on a regular basis, may have lower mortality rates. The information was recently published in the PLOS One Journal in an article, ‘Religious Attendance and Mortality Among Older Black Men.’

Marino Bruce, who serves as the Director of the University’s Population Health’s Collaboratories and Associate Dean for Research in the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, led the study that covered a 17-year time period. Bruce and the co-authors used data from the National Health and the National Examination Survey. Bruce says that “Black men have been oppressed, commodified, surveilled and criminalized like no other group in U.S. history and they often experience disproportionately high levels of social and psychological stress from structural racism, institutional discrimination and unfair treatment from early childhood through late adulthood.” He feels that this type of stress has a big impact on the health of these men. Bruce says churches and similar institutions provide affirmation, deliver messages specifically for them and represent a safe space.

Information included in the research: health records, national death indexes, church attendance/social support, nutrition, physical activity and household status.