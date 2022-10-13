Black Church Leaders Challenge the National Park Service

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Black Church leaders from some of the largest Protestant denominations and state Baptist conventions are encouraging the National Park Service (NPS) to develop more memorials and historical markers that recognize the history of their community. The clergy say that “memorializing such history is healing for the black community.”

In 1991, a `burial ground with more than 15,000 Africans was discovered in lower Manhattan, New York. NPS declared the land a National Historic Landmark in 1993. However, clergy say the declaration took over a decade of political pushing and preservation work. To date, there are no designated sites on public land that document lynchings or mass killings of African Americans.

Leaders say their top site to preserve to document atrocities against their community is Mother Emanuel, Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, SC. The group wants memorials and historical markers for the 1906 Atlanta race riot, the 1873 Colfax massacre and the 1923 Rosewood massacre. Clergy also suggested sites for honoring Black leaders like Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson and Frederick Douglass and designations for Historical Black Colleges and Universities.

Achieving the declaration is a lengthy process. NPS is required to complete a study and receive approval by Congress or the President. Church leaders say that their suggestions in the past have been “politely ignored.”