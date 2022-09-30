HomeLocal

How to Report an Outage in North Carolina

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the South Carolina coast and is likely to cause widespread damage due to high gusts, torrential rains, and flash flooding.

Do you know how to report a power outage if you’re at home and the power goes out? Here is how you can contact some of the major service providers in the Charlotte area to report a utility outage.

Duke Energy

Blue Ridge Energy

  • Call 1-800-448-2383.
  • Report outages via mobile app or text message

Energy United

Stay safe!

