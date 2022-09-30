School District Closings/Remote Changes Ahead of Ian

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors.
Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho
Twitter: @melaniewho
Instagram: @melaniewho1
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: Anastassiya Bezhekeneva / Getty
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolinas, school districts have made changes to keep students and staff members safe.
Here is the list of school closings and transitions to remote learning:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Cabarrus County
Chester County
Gaston County
Kannapolis City
Lincoln County
Rowan-Salisbury
Union County
SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH REMOTE LEARNING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Charlotte-Mecklenburg
Anson County
Burke County
Caldwell County
Chester County SC
Chesterfield County SC
Clover SC
Fort Mill SC
Iredell-Statesville
Lancaster County SC
Rock Hill Schools
York District 1
Schools are currently scheduled to resume as normal on Monday, October 3.