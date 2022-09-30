HomeEducation

School District Closings/Remote Changes Ahead of Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolinas, school districts have made changes to keep students and staff members safe.

Here is the list of school closings and transitions to remote learning:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

  • Cabarrus County
  • Chester County
  • Gaston County
  • Kannapolis City
  • Lincoln County
  • Rowan-Salisbury
  • Union County

SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH REMOTE LEARNING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg
  • Anson County
  • Burke County
  • Caldwell County
  • Chester County SC
  • Chesterfield County SC
  • Clover SC
  • Fort Mill SC
  • Iredell-Statesville
  • Lancaster County SC
  • Rock Hill Schools
  • York District 1

Schools are currently scheduled to resume as normal on Monday, October 3.

