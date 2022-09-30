Taste Of Charlotte Food Fest Rescheduled

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Due to Hurricane Ian, foodies and festival visitors may have to wait a bit longer to indulge at the Taste of Charlotte food festival.

Event planners said on Tuesday that the festival will now take place next weekend, from October 7 to 9, instead of this weekend.

The festival’s director, Carrie Griffin, said organizers were closely monitoring the weather, but they wanted to move forward with their choice because it would take time to set up and prepare.

The three-day festival includes food sampling from local eateries along with a variety of family entertainment, shopping, live music, and kid-friendly activities.

