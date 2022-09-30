Taste Of Charlotte Food Fest Rescheduled

CLOSE
Due to Hurricane Ian, foodies and festival visitors may have to wait a bit longer to indulge at the Taste of Charlotte food festival.
Event planners said on Tuesday that the festival will now take place next weekend, from October 7 to 9, instead of this weekend.
The festival’s director, Carrie Griffin, said organizers were closely monitoring the weather, but they wanted to move forward with their choice because it would take time to set up and prepare.
The three-day festival includes food sampling from local eateries along with a variety of family entertainment, shopping, live music, and kid-friendly activities.