Carowinds Closed Friday Due To Hurricane Ian

SCarowinds, Carowinds’ annual Halloween-themed event, will be closed on Friday due to the expected bad weather related to Ian, park officials announced Thursday.

The park would be closed “in consideration of our guests and associates’ safety,” Carowinds officials announced on Twitter.

Tickets for Friday, September 30, will be good for use on any day the park is open through December 31.

According to a National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to grow into a hurricane again Thursday night and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, “with fast weakening forecast after landfall.”

Ian winds were still at or around 70 mph Thursday afternoon, “with higher gusts,” officials said.

