Charlotte Mom Disgusted Over CMS School Lunch

Cafeteria, Middle School, Public

Source: John Coletti / Getty

Dina Caballero’s daughter typically brings her lunch from home to school. However, Caballero’s daughter chose to try school lunch at James Martin Middle last Wednesday.

Caballero’s daughter snapped a picture of a pre-wrapped sandwich with cheese and meat. The meat was round and contained gray-brown patches against the pinkish slice.

An image and statement were uploaded by Caballero to the social networking platform Nextdoor. One commenter referred to the meat as “dinosaur meat” in the comments. One person described it as “rotten,” while another claimed it appeared uncooked.

Caballero said she spoke with a district manager and was told, “this could have happened when food was transported from the manufacturer to the school.”

Read the full story here.

