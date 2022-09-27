Charlotte Mom Disgusted Over CMS School Lunch

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Dina Caballero’s daughter typically brings her lunch from home to school. However, Caballero’s daughter chose to try school lunch at James Martin Middle last Wednesday.

Caballero’s daughter snapped a picture of a pre-wrapped sandwich with cheese and meat. The meat was round and contained gray-brown patches against the pinkish slice.

An image and statement were uploaded by Caballero to the social networking platform Nextdoor. One commenter referred to the meat as “dinosaur meat” in the comments. One person described it as “rotten,” while another claimed it appeared uncooked.

Caballero said she spoke with a district manager and was told, “this could have happened when food was transported from the manufacturer to the school.”

