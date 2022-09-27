Hurricane Preparedness Tips As Hurricane Ian Becomes A Threat

CLOSE
Hurricane Ian is currently en route to Florida.
Current predictions show that the effects of the storm could be present in North Carolina as soon as Friday.
Now is the time to begin thinking about your hurricane plan. Here are some tips to prepare for a potential hurricane:
- Gather a bag with essentials such as food, water, first aid, and other necessities.
- Prepare for a power outage now
- Know where you will go once you evacuate.
- Make arrangements for your pets.
- Fuel up and service your cars ahead of bad weather.
- Turn off gas, electricity, and water.
- Stay tuned to your local television and radio stations for emergency information.
- Charge your cell phone and mobile devices. Have extra charges.