Here’s What To Know About The NC State Fair

The North Carolina State Fair will be held at the N.C. State Fairgrounds from October 13 to 23. The gates open at on October 13 at noon. Every other day, the fair will open an hour later than usual at 9 a.m. The revised timing coincides with the opening hours of the show hall.

There will be two park and ride options.

One of the renowned food competitions of the fair will include the Home Chef Challenge. Every day a fresh unique cooking competition will be held. Chefs can register to compete until October 3rd.

In addition to food competitions, the state fair has expanded its list of competition categories to include floral arrangements that are inspired by works of art and seashells adorned with ink pens. This year, the category for adorned Christmas trees is back.

Find more information here.

