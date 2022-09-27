HomeLocal

Schools Rescheduling Football Games Due To Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools have rescheduled all of their Friday night football games.

All varsity football games that were originally set for September 30 have now been moved to Thursday, September 29.

Additionally, all junior varsity football games at CMS will take place on Monday, October 3.

Football JV games at Catawba County Schools will now be played on Wednesday, while varsity games will be played on Thursday, according to a district official. The only exception is the St. Stephens High School schedule, which will be decided on Tuesday morning.

Some of the games at Union County Schools have been moved.

