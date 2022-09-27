Schools Rescheduling Football Games Due To Hurricane Ian

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools have rescheduled all of their Friday night football games.

All varsity football games that were originally set for September 30 have now been moved to Thursday, September 29.

Additionally, all junior varsity football games at CMS will take place on Monday, October 3.

Football JV games at Catawba County Schools will now be played on Wednesday, while varsity games will be played on Thursday, according to a district official. The only exception is the St. Stephens High School schedule, which will be decided on Tuesday morning.

Some of the games at Union County Schools have been moved.

Read the full story here.