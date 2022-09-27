HomeTravel

Hurricane Ian Starting To Impact Flight Travel

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Polish Politics And More (archives 2016-2022)

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Hurricane Ian is making its way into Florida.

As a result, passengers in the area should be cautious this week before flying.

According to travel experts, there isn’t much passengers can do when a weather event like this is approaching the area. Still, you must be paying attention to airline alerts or speaking with your travel agent.

Due to the storm’s route, American Airlines has already canceled flights from Charlotte to Key West, Florida.

If you have travel plans this week, AAA advised that you keep an eye on your airline and stay in touch with your travel agent. Because the storm’s path is uncertain at this time and could vary significantly, experts do not advise travelers to cancel their flights.

Read the full story here.

hurricane

Close