HomeLocal

Carowinds Launches New Chaperone Policy For Scarowinds

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Scarowinds

Source: Courtesy of Scarowinds / Courtesy of Scarowinds

Carowinds has launched a new chaperone policy for its Scarowinds event beginning Friday, September 23rd.

The new policy comes after juvenile fights and a gun threat forced hundreds of guests to leave the park early on Saturday night.

The new policy states:

  • Guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park.

    • Related Stories

  • The chaperone must be present with a valid photo ID and date of birth. Pictures of IDs are not accepted.
  • One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger daily.
  • Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Find more information here.

carowinds , local , scarowinds

Close