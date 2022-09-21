Carowinds Launches New Chaperone Policy For Scarowinds

CLOSE
Carowinds has launched a new chaperone policy for its Scarowinds event beginning Friday, September 23rd.
The new policy comes after juvenile fights and a gun threat forced hundreds of guests to leave the park early on Saturday night.
The new policy states:
- Guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park.
- The chaperone must be present with a valid photo ID and date of birth. Pictures of IDs are not accepted.
- One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger daily.
- Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.