Today is National Day of Encouragement

Encouragement is free. It never costs us anything to offer some encouragement to a friend, coworker, or student. A stranger’s life could be changed by even just a comforting word.

When someone is down, encouragement helps them get up. It also inspires someone who is pursuing a goal. The right words encourage us to try again after failure. The correct message might light a fire that shifts a loved one’s viewpoint.

The simple act of praising someone for a job well done can occasionally make their day. Making it a practice to notice new skills inspires us to stand out and provide a nice word. There just isn’t a better way to do it.

Go encourage someone!

