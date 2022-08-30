Charlotte
HomeNorth Carolina

It’s National Beach Day! Here Are the Best Beaches in NC

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Scenic View Of Sea Against Sky

Source: Sopanut Boworattanachaidet / EyeEm / Getty

Today is National Beach Day!

Now, granted, it is a Tuesday, so you may have to work, but if you’re looking to plan a quick vacation sometime soon, here are some of the best beaches in North Carolina.

  1. Emerald Isle

    • Offers clean beaches, a relaxed atmosphere, and a popular fishing pier

  2. Bald Head Island

    • Ideal for travelers seeking some rest and relaxation

  3. Cape Hatteras

    • Home to the black-and-white-striped lighthouse

  4. Corolla/Currituck Beach

    • Explore the area’s lighthouse or historic district

  5. Ocracoke Island

    • Only accessible by boat or air

  6. Topsail Island

    • Gets its name from folklore that pirate ships would hide behind the inlet with their topsails showing

  7. Oak Island

    •  Offers 65 public beach access point

  8. Wrightsville Beach

    • Offers everything from kayaking, surfing, and scuba diving options to jogging trails and golf courses

  9. Atlantic Beach

    • One of the most developed beach areas in North Carolina

  10. Duck

    • Outer Banks

  11. Nags Head

    • Most popular destinations along the Outer Banks

  12. Carolina Beach

    • Home to Carolina Beach State Park

  13. Kitty Hawk

    • Home of Orville and Wilbur Wright

  14. Kure Beach

    • Explore Fort Fisher State Historic Site

Find more information about each beach here.

beach , beaches , North Carolina

Close