It’s National Beach Day! Here Are the Best Beaches in NC

Today is National Beach Day!
Now, granted, it is a Tuesday, so you may have to work, but if you’re looking to plan a quick vacation sometime soon, here are some of the best beaches in North Carolina.
-
Emerald Isle
- Offers clean beaches, a relaxed atmosphere, and a popular fishing pier
-
Bald Head Island
- Ideal for travelers seeking some rest and relaxation
-
Cape Hatteras
- Home to the black-and-white-striped lighthouse
-
Corolla/Currituck Beach
- Explore the area’s lighthouse or historic district
-
Ocracoke Island
- Only accessible by boat or air
-
Topsail Island
- Gets its name from folklore that pirate ships would hide behind the inlet with their topsails showing
-
Oak Island
- Offers 65 public beach access point
-
Wrightsville Beach
- Offers everything from kayaking, surfing, and scuba diving options to jogging trails and golf courses
-
Atlantic Beach
- One of the most developed beach areas in North Carolina
-
Duck
- Outer Banks
-
Nags Head
- Most popular destinations along the Outer Banks
-
Carolina Beach
- Home to Carolina Beach State Park
-
Kitty Hawk
- Home of Orville and Wilbur Wright
-
Kure Beach
- Explore Fort Fisher State Historic Site
Find more information about each beach here.