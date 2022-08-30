It’s National Beach Day! Here Are the Best Beaches in NC

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is National Beach Day!

Now, granted, it is a Tuesday, so you may have to work, but if you’re looking to plan a quick vacation sometime soon, here are some of the best beaches in North Carolina.

Emerald Isle Offers clean beaches, a relaxed atmosphere, and a popular fishing pier Bald Head Island Ideal for travelers seeking some rest and relaxation Cape Hatteras Home to the black-and-white-striped lighthouse Corolla/Currituck Beach Explore the area’s lighthouse or historic district Ocracoke Island Only accessible by boat or air Topsail Island Gets its name from folklore that pirate ships would hide behind the inlet with their topsails showing Oak Island Offers 65 public beach access point Wrightsville Beach Offers everything from kayaking, surfing, and scuba diving options to jogging trails and golf courses Atlantic Beach One of the most developed beach areas in North Carolina Duck Outer Banks Nags Head Most popular destinations along the Outer Banks Carolina Beach Home to Carolina Beach State Park Kitty Hawk Home of Orville and Wilbur Wright Kure Beach Explore Fort Fisher State Historic Site

Find more information about each beach here.