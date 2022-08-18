Open-Air Vendor Market Coming To NoDa

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over 70 small and local businesses will be featured at the NoDaHood FestiFall Market at Divine Barrel Brewing in Charlotte on September 17.

The open-air vendor market in colorful NoDa will be co-hosted by Divine Barrel Brewing, Great Wagon Road Distilling, Free Will Craft & Vine, Crown Station, and Deejai Noodle Bar on Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The market is family-friendly and free for anyone to attend.

The market will have food trucks, specialty drinks, DJs, and 70 small companies and entrepreneurs selling their goods.

The NoDaHood FestiFall Market will be held in the shared parking lots at Divine Barrel Brewing and Great Wagon Road Distilling.

