New Program Will Help CMS Students See Doctor Without Leaving School

With the support of a $10 million donation from Bank of America, the local hospital system, Atrium Health, will start a health equality initiative that will allow Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools children to see a doctor without having to leave class.

The program, announced on Tuesday afternoon, would offer 20 elementary schools in Mecklenburg County virtual healthcare. Additionally, 10 CMS middle and high schools will get behavioral health teletherapy services under the program.

“The connection between health and education is a two-way street,” Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods said.

According to Atrium executives, the “Meaningful Medicine,” program aims to integrate healthcare into Charlotte’s most at-risk neighborhoods while also tackling other equity issues.

