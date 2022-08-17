Gov. Cooper Lifts NC’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina has officially come to an end.

The office of Governor Cooper stated on Monday that without a state of emergency, the state is well-equipped to continue providing the best pandemic response possible with the widespread availability of vaccines, treatments, laws, and other tools to combat the virus.

The state of emergency permitted the use of vaccines and testing to assure staff capacity in the state’s healthcare system.

“Executive orders issued under the state of emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people,” Cooper said.

