Local Back-to-School Events Happening This Weekend

School is almost back in session.

If you’re looking for back-to-school events happening around the Charlotte area, then look no further.

Here’s a list of back-to-school events taking place this weekend:

Friday, August 12, 2022

School Supply Drive 3:00 pm

Devil’s Logic Brewing Prep for Success: Back-to-School Drive (Radio One) 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Walmart @ 9101 Albemarle Rd.

Donate supplies for area students

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022

