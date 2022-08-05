Some Carowinds Attractions Being Taken Down

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Carowinds is about to make a few new changes to the park.

The park has stopped running four of its long-standing attractions.

According to a spokesperson for Carowinds, as of August 1, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, Southern Star, and Yo-Yo have permanently shut down.

Dodgem is the oldest ride of the four attractions. It first arrived at the park in 1979.

“I think it’s exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in,” said frequent Carowinds customer Veronica.

Carowinds will make a significant announcement regarding the 2023 operating season on Thursday, August 11, according to Queen News.

Read the full story here.