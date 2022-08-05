Walmart, Target, Dollar General Stores Found Overcharging Customers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A state organization claims that North Carolina is experiencing a sharp rise in store checkout mistakes that cause customers to overpay.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division announced Wednesday that eight retailers in Mecklenburg County — four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target — had been fined a total of $63,505 for price scanning irregularities.

“It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

Stores required to pay fines include:

Dollar General at 7322 The Plaza, Charlotte

Dollar General at 10018 Albemarle Road, Charlotte

Dollar General at 6201 South Blvd., Charlotte

Target at 9841 Northlake Centre Pkwy., Charlotte

Walmart at 3209 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

Walmart at 7735 North Tryon St., Charlotte

Walmart at 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive, Huntersville

Walmart at 3240 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte

Dollar General at 1304 Conover Blvd. E., Conover

Dollar General at 218 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville

Dollar General at 335 North Salisbury Ave., Spencer

Dollar General at 8790 Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf

Dollar General at 505 Jones St., Marshville

Walmart at 2101 Younts St., Indian Trail

If you find you have been overcharged, you can file a complaint with the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Read the full story here.