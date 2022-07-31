CeCe Winans to Bring Tour to Charlotte in October

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for an inspirational night with CeCe Winans!

CeCe Winans will be headlining her first nationwide tour in over a decade with the Believe For It tour.

Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time with 15 Grammy Awards, 31 Grammy Nominations, 23 Dove Awards, and 15 Stellar Awards.

The concert will take place on Oct. 8th at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Charlotte (301 S Davidson St, Charlotte, NC). Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6 pm.

General admission tickets begin at $40 and can be purchased at ticketweb.com.

This is a night you surely don’t want to miss.