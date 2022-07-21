VP Kamala Harris to Visit Charlotte Thursday Afternoon

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

This is her second visit to the area in the last eight months.

The reason for her visit is a meeting with state legislators to discuss abortion rights and access to affordable high-speed internet issues.

The news comes as North Carolina prepares for elections that could impact the laws surrounding abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Harris will tour a computer lab at the Carole Hoefener Center to promote the Biden administration’s initiative to offer free or affordable high-speed internet to qualifying households. She will also “hold a roundtable discussion at the Carole Hoefener Center with North Carolina state legislators to discuss the fight for reproductive rights,” according to her office’s statement.

Gov. Roy Cooper will join Harris for the Thursday events.

