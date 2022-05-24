Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Mecklenburg County health department has begun offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster to children ages 5 to 11.

Mecklenburg County Public Health announced that boosters will be available to children five months after their last vaccine dose. Pfizer’s booster is currently the only brand available for children.

“The booster provides a significant increase in protection against serious illness, hospitalization, death, and long-term complications from COVID-19 ahead of summer activities like vacations, camps, and playdates,” said Paige Bennett, deputy director for Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Boosters will be available at the Billingsley Road and Beatties Ford Road health department locations. All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are free with or without insurance.

Read the full story here.

Pfizer COVID Booster Shots Available for Kids in Mecklenburg County was originally published on 1053rnb.com