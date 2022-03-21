Statewide Program Connects Youth with Jobs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As businesses struggle to find workers, a post-COVID program has been revealed. Carolina Across 100 is a program created to help young people get jobs in its 100 counties around the state. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) recently presented the new program titled Our Work: Connecting Young Adults with Their Future. The first of its kind program will assist youth, ages 16 to 24, who are out of school and who are out of work to find a job over the next two years. UNC Professor Anita Brown-Graham said they will “meet people where they are and partner with youth to design solutions to their challenges that maybe were caused by COVID or where challenges existed and were exacerbated by COVID.”

Approximately 3000 people were surveyed to gather information about issues that caused job losses, like problems with healthcare, childcare, housing stability and food security. UNC-CH committed its resources and assets to support the program. Brown-Graham said the program will give program participants an opportunity to upscale themselves. Organizers said that their goal is to partner with non-profits, colleges, organizations, employers and others

