Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Novant Says 100% Of Its Vent Patients Are Unvaxed

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
immunization

Source: Getty Images / Stock Photo

Novant Health officials announced yesterday that every patient within their system on a ventilator has one thing in common – they are all unvaccinated.   100% of the  COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Novant is unvaccinated. Doctors are saying that even though cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, the one statistic that is consistent is that most patients requiring hospitalization have not been vaccinated. While it is true that of the people hospitalized who have been vaccinated, the majority are older or have underlying health conditions. It is still important for everyone who is able to get vaccinated to protect those that can’t or won’t.

hospital , novant , vaccine , ventilator

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

If You Can’t See The Braves’ Tomahawk Chop…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Driving While Black’ Lawsuit Claims Cops Brutally Beat,…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close