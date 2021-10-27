Novant Says 100% Of Its Vent Patients Are Unvaxed

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Novant Health officials announced yesterday that every patient within their system on a ventilator has one thing in common – they are all unvaccinated. 100% of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Novant is unvaccinated. Doctors are saying that even though cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, the one statistic that is consistent is that most patients requiring hospitalization have not been vaccinated. While it is true that of the people hospitalized who have been vaccinated, the majority are older or have underlying health conditions. It is still important for everyone who is able to get vaccinated to protect those that can’t or won’t.

Also On Praise 100.9: