Nick Cannon Settles Student Loan Debt For NC HBCU Students

Nick Cannon is helping eliminate the student-loan debt of several HBCU students once they graduate from their respective schools. During a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the Cannon announced that he’s joining forces with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund to ensure that all of the students enter the workforce and in to their new lives with a clean financial slate. Three of those students are from historically black universities in North Carolina Students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University were in the lucky number that will have their student loan debt taken care of once they walk across the stage.

