Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you are frustrated with slow deliveries from the USPS, you may get MORE frustrated. The post office has announced that starting Friday, they will implement new standards for First Class Mail, slowing the benchmark from three days to five. It’s part of a plan designed to reduce operating costs and preserve the service.

Officials say that mail traveling within the same region, will be largely unaffected. However mail traveling long distance, will likely be slowed.

Also On Praise 100.9: