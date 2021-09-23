Local
HomeLocal

NC State Emergency System Overwhelmed

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lorry trailer upside down in field Boat of Garten Scotland

Source: Aaron Sneddon / Getty

Hospital beds and health care systems across North Carolina are overwhelmed due to COVID and this is trickling into emergency services – EMTs and ambulances.  The medic workforce, like other healthcare personnel, is stretched thin and with mandatory overtime many first responders are tired.

To address this alarming issue, state officials have requested help from FEMA asking for 50 ambulances plus personnel to staff them. The state would distribute the resources regionally to provide some relief. State officials are waiting to hear if FEMA is able to help.

ambulance , Emergency , FEMA , North Carolina

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane…

 2 days ago
09.21.21

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For…

 1 week ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close