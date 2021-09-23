NC State Emergency System Overwhelmed

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hospital beds and health care systems across North Carolina are overwhelmed due to COVID and this is trickling into emergency services – EMTs and ambulances. The medic workforce, like other healthcare personnel, is stretched thin and with mandatory overtime many first responders are tired.

To address this alarming issue, state officials have requested help from FEMA asking for 50 ambulances plus personnel to staff them. The state would distribute the resources regionally to provide some relief. State officials are waiting to hear if FEMA is able to help.

