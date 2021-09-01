Help For Gulf Coast Residents

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, and has since left 1 million homes and businesses on the Gulf Coast without power. Southern Louisiana and parts of Mississippi in particular are experiencing devastating power outages, and utility companies say it could be weeks before power is back. The storm destroyed a major transmission system that provides most of the energy along the coast. Homes, businesses, and hospitals in Mississippi and southern Louisiana are without power, safe drinking water, working refrigerators, or air conditioning. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is telling residents who were able to evacuate before the storm to stay where they are. And this costs money. To assist families you can donate to national orgs like All Hands and Hearts, or local charities like Another Gulf is Possible and Feed the Second Line. Or you can donate directly to individuals who have shared their info @melaniewho1

Also On Praise 100.9: