Suspect In Custody After 2 Police Officers Injured At U.S. Capitol

D.C. law enforcement locked down the U.S. Capitol complex after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two Capitol officers injured. One of the officers is in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was shot, and remains in critical condition.

The driver is in custody according to the Associated Press.

The events unfolded on Friday afternoon near a checkpoint outside of the Capitol. The surrounding area has seen a lower level of traffic as Congress is out on recess.

Staff inside of the Capitol and at surrounding congressional offices received a message that read, “no entry or exit is permitted at this time” due to an “external security threat.

Law enforcement ramped up their presence at the Capitol in hopes of preventing another mob attack which took place on Jan. 6.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

