VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Radio Station Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!

Charlotte’s Praise 100.9 has been nominated for the Stellar Awards Radio Station of the Year, and we need your help!
Vote Praise 100.9 for Major Market Radio Station of the Year here.
First Round of voting is March 20-March 29, 2021. This ballot is open to the public.
Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]
90 photos Launch gallery
1. Kelly Price, Erica Campbell & Regina Belle
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
1 of 90
2. Isiah Templeton
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
2 of 90
3. Dee 1
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
3 of 90
4. The Walls Group
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
4 of 90
5. Kirk and Tammy Franklin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
5 of 90
6. Travis Malloy
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
6 of 90
7. Shelby 5
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
7 of 90
8. Jerard and Jovaun
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
8 of 90
9. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
9 of 90
10. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
10 of 90
11. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
11 of 90
12. Deon Kipping
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
12 of 90
13. Bishop Leonard Scott
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
13 of 90
14. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
14 of 90
15. Lamont Sanders
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
15 of 90
16. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
16 of 90
17. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
17 of 90
18. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
18 of 90
19. Isabel Davis
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
19 of 90
20. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
20 of 90
21. God's Chosen
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
21 of 90
22. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
22 of 90
23. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
23 of 90
24. J. Bolin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
24 of 90
25. Earnest Pugh
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
25 of 90
26. Keyondra Lockett
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
26 of 90
27. Mz. Tiffany
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
27 of 90
28. Dianna "Miss D" Williams
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
28 of 90
29. Byron Cage
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
29 of 90
30. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
30 of 90
31. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
31 of 90
32. Jonathan McReynolds
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
32 of 90
33. Kurt Carr
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
33 of 90
34. Que Parker
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
34 of 90
35. Willie Moore Jr. and Patricia Moore
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
35 of 90
36. Kelontae Gavin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
36 of 90
37. Bryan Popin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
37 of 90
38. Charles Butler
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
38 of 90
39. Family of Aretha Franklin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
39 of 90
40. Maranda Curtis
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
40 of 90
41. Jekalyn Carr
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
41 of 90
42. Todd and Kenya Dulaney
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
42 of 90
43. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
43 of 90
44. Phil Thornton, Koryn Hawthorne
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
44 of 90
45. Regina Belle
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
45 of 90
46. Lexi Allen
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
46 of 90
47. Lonnie Hunter
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
47 of 90
48. Yolanda Adams and Titus Oneil
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
48 of 90
49. Yolanda Adams
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
49 of 90
50. Bobby Jones
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
50 of 90
51. Erica Campbell
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
51 of 90
52. Jason McGee
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
52 of 90
53. My Block Inc.
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
53 of 90
54. Brian Courtney Wilson
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
54 of 90
55. Charles Jenkins and family
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
55 of 90
56. Jabari Johnson
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
56 of 90
57. Donald Lawrence
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
57 of 90
58. The Wardlow Brothers
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
58 of 90
59. Jor'Dan Armtrong
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
59 of 90
60. Phil Thornton
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
60 of 90
61. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
61 of 90
62. Terry and Rebecca Crews
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
62 of 90
63. Janice Gaines
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
63 of 90
64. JJ and Trina Hairston
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
64 of 90
65. DeVon Franklin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
65 of 90
66. DeVon Franklin
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
66 of 90
67. Anthony J. Brown
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
67 of 90
68. Casey J
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
68 of 90
69. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
69 of 90
70. Al B. Sure
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
70 of 90
71. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
71 of 90
72. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
72 of 90
73. Christina Bell
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
73 of 90
74. EJ and Janice Gaines
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
74 of 90
75. Kerry Douglas
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
75 of 90
76. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
76 of 90
77. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
77 of 90
78. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
78 of 90
79. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
79 of 90
80. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
80 of 90
81. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
81 of 90
82. Karlton Humes
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
82 of 90
83. GRIFF
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
83 of 90
84. Cheryl Fortune
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
84 of 90
85. Jessica Reedy
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
85 of 90
86. Will McMillian
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
86 of 90
87. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
87 of 90
88. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
88 of 90
89. Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
89 of 90
90. Catherine Brewton
Source:@arturoholmesphotos
90 of 90