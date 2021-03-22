CLOSE
VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Radio Station Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!

Charlotte’s Praise 100.9 has been nominated for the Stellar Awards Radio Station of the Year, and we need your help!

Vote Praise 100.9 for Major Market Radio Station of the Year here.

First Round of voting is March 20-March 29, 2021. This ballot is open to the public.

