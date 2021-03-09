St. Jude
HomeSt. Jude

WE WON’T STOP: Donate To St. Jude & Become A Partner In Hope!

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

St. Jude 2021

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #WEWONTSTOP movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the We Won’t Stop t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement buy donating $20 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #WEWONTSTOP and #UrbanRadioCares. Don’t forget to tag @StJude.

YOU CAN ALSO DONATE BY DIALING 1-800-411-9898

St. Jude 2021

WE WON’T STOP: Donate To St. Jude & Become A Partner In Hope!  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 5:…
 7 days ago
03.04.21
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 1 month ago
02.01.21
Photos
Close