Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Nominate A Black Woman From The Carolinas To Be Featured During Women’s History Month!

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
Radio One Charlotte Black Girl Magic

Source: Promotions / Radio One Digital

Radio One Charlotte is looking for everyday women who radiate Black Girl Magic!

Are you or someone you know a Black woman who is simply beautiful inside and out or changing the world by starting in the Carolinas? Submit your nomination below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Black Girl Magic Sweepstakes ends on March 26, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 4 weeks ago
02.01.21
Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The…
 1 month ago
01.26.21
Photos
Close