Rapper Will-I-Am & local Political Consultants address Tuesday’s Elections

Charlotte
| 11.02.20
Dismiss
Khalif Rhodes, Will-I-Am and Colette Forrest

Source: Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Will-I-Am and Colette Forrest / Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Will-I-Am and Colette Forrest

Tuesday’s elections are perhaps the most consequential in American history. With early voting and vote-by-mail surpassing historic numbers, the Biden and Trump campaigns are banking on a strong election day turnout to determine the next President.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into Tuesday’s elections with Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus, campaign strategist and political consultant Colette Forrest and award winning record producer, song writer and rapper, WILL-I-AM.

2020 presidential election , Black Political Caucus , Colette Forrest , Khalif Rhodes , Will.I.Am

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…
 6 days ago
10.28.20
Photos
Close