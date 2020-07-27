CMPD Wants Your Feedback

In response to recent events, there has been a community call-to-action for “8 Can’t Wait” — a project by Campaign Zero to bring transformative change to police departments nationwide that moves beyond policing as a key to public safety. CMPD supports this initiative and currently has policies in place that align with these 8 standards; however, CMPD believes that “8 Isn’t Enough!” CMPD is a learning agency and continues to review opportunities to improve and ensure its policies and tactics are in-line with the department’s high standards. With that, we need your help. CMPD would like your feedback to continue improving services that we provide this great community. Please take a few minutes and share your thoughts in the “8 Isn’t Enough Community Feedback Survey.” Together, we will be the difference.

Take the survey here

