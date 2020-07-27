CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMPD Wants Your Feedback

Police

Source: Ivan Bajic / Getty

In response to recent events, there has been a community call-to-action for “8 Can’t Wait” — a project by Campaign Zero to bring transformative change to police departments nationwide that moves beyond policing as a key to public safety.  CMPD supports this initiative and currently has policies in place that align with these 8 standards; however, CMPD believes that “8 Isn’t Enough!” CMPD is a learning agency and continues to review opportunities to improve and ensure its policies and tactics are in-line with the department’s high standards. With that, we need your help. CMPD would like your feedback to continue improving services that we provide this great community. Please take a few minutes and share your thoughts in the “8 Isn’t Enough Community Feedback Survey.” Together, we will be the difference.

Take the survey here

Charlotte , police , survey

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Elijah McClain: Independent Investigation Launched Into…
 6 days ago
07.21.20
Rabbi Who Counseled Nick Cannon Before His Apology…
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close