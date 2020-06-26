Jekalyn Carr, who will be featured in our virtual Night of Inspiration alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins on July 2 (get your e-tickets here), called in to discuss her involvement in the virtual event and also dished on her new music! Listen up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Jekalyn Carr Talks “Night Of Inspiration” & Offers Encouraging Word To Listeners [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Praise 100.9: