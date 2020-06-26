Jekalyn Carr Talks “Night Of Inspiration” & Offers Encouraging Word To Listeners [EXCLUSIVE]

Jekalyn Carr, who will be featured in our virtual Night of Inspiration alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins on July 2 (get your e-tickets here), called in to discuss her involvement in the virtual event and also dished on her new music! Listen up top!
