Faith Walking: God Gives Us Power [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.13.20
Dismiss


Pulling from 2 Timothy 1:7 that reads “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline,” Erica Campbell discusses knowing your power and authority granted by God. Listen to today’s Faith Walk up top! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED: 

Faith Walking: How To Embrace Change [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Be Kind To People [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: God Gives Us Power [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close