Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 13th!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, May 13th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:
Have Life Church
3165 Zion Renaissance Lane
Charlotte, NC 28269
Central Cabarrus High School
505 NC-49 S
Concord, NC 28025
