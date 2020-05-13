Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, May 13Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Have Life Church

3165 Zion Renaissance Lane

Charlotte, NC 28269

Central Cabarrus High School

505 NC-49 S

Concord, NC 28025

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 13th! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: