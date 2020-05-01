Black Teen Creates Virtual Prom To Help Teens Suffering With Mental Health Issues During Isolation

When I was in my senior year of high school, prom and graduation were the most exciting and biggest events of my life. That was nearly 20 years ago. Proms fashion has drastically evolved since then and prom proposals became a thing. But no one could have foreseen the worst — no prom.

Senior year looks quite different these days. The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure and cancellation of every social event, activity or service. We’re social distancing to save lives, but that doesn’t account for the mental health of those triggered by this time.

Hannah Lucas, 18, learned how to deal with depression after she was diagnosed with POTS, according to Teen Vogue. She’s the Black beauty and brain child behind the virtual “We Are Well Prom 2020″ — a virtual event to encourage mental health awareness. She teamed up with her younger brother Charlie (who she got the idea from) to bring her vision to life.

“If I don’t interact with people, my mental health kind of plummets and suffers because of that,” she told the mag. With 1,600 RSVPs so-far, it’s safe to say Hannah knew exactly what her peers needed.

“We are encouraging people to wear their favorite quarantine outfits, whether it’s their cozy pajamas or a prom dress that they didn’t get to wear this year,” she detailed. But Hannah does plan on getting dolled up for the digital event that takes place on March 2.

“Sebastian Professionals are going to help me do my hair for my prom so I don’t look a mess on my Instagram Live.”

In addition to this amazing event, Hannah — with sponsors like Twitter and Square — are donating $46,000 in cash grants as COVID relief to high schoolers from their notOK App.

