Jason Nelson Pre-Records Sunday Services For His Church During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE]

Jason Nelson, who pastors the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church in Baltimore, has been in quarantine like most of us. When he called in to the show today, we learned that he recently pre-recorded Sunday services for his church members and he always shared a few words of encouragement for those tuned in this morning. Listen up top!

