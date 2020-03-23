CLOSE
CMS Offers Remote Learning Portal

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has made available to students and families its remote supplemental learning resources student portal. This portal is to help reestablish some of the routine of the school day at home. There are numerous lessons and activities designed to help students stay engaged in learning. Print copies of the learning resources for K-3 students are also available at CMS sites providing meals daily.  The portal was made available to students and families on Monday, March 23 and may be accessed using this link: https://www.cms.k12.nc.us/families/Pages/RSL.aspx

