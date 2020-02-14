Stopping the Flow of African Americans to Prison

Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney is the Founder and President of the Exodus Foundation – which serves people of all faiths or no faith at all and helps to stop the flow of African-Americans to prison. For well over 20 years, Dr. McClenney has served the homeless and formally incarcerated persons and is in a valiant fight to completely eradicate the prison industrial complex for a more humane alternative. Dr. McClenney and her team can rightfully celebrate a 90% success rate of mentees not returning to prison and/or jail. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ Ron Holland talked with Dr. McClenney about her efforts and the upcoming Restoration, Redemption and Re-entry Conference.

