Stopping the Flow of African Americans to Prison

Charlotte
| 02.14.20
Dismiss
Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney and Ron Holland

Source: Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney / Ron Holland

Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney is the Founder and President of the Exodus Foundation – which serves people of all faiths or no faith at all and helps to stop the flow of African-Americans to prison. For well over 20 years, Dr. McClenney has served the homeless and formally incarcerated persons and is in a valiant fight to completely eradicate the prison industrial complex for a more humane alternative.  Dr. McClenney and her team can rightfully celebrate a 90% success rate of mentees not returning to prison and/or jail. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ Ron Holland talked with Dr. McClenney about her efforts and the upcoming Restoration, Redemption and Re-entry Conference.

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close