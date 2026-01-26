The Real Money Coach with Tony Jackson Saturday: 8:00am - 8:30am

8:00am - 8:30am Sunday: 9:30am - 10:00am View Full Schedule The Real Money Coach with Tony Jackson

Faith. Finance. Freedom.

Source: Tony Jackson / The Real Money Coach Radio

Hosted by Rev. Tony R. Jackson, The Real Money Coach brings faith and finance together to help listeners move from money stress to money success. His show will break down essential topics, like tax‑free retirement, debt elimination, estate planning, and protecting your family’s future, into simple, practical steps anyone can use. With more than 20 years in ministry and a career in financial services, Rev. Tony delivers wisdom, encouragement, and real‑world strategies that empower you to build generational wealth. If you’re ready to increase, protect and dominate your money this is the show for you to tune in to.



Learn more at www.therealmoneycoach.com