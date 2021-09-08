Twitter Cries After The Original Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Addresses Why He Left

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We just got a letter, We just got a letter, We just got a letter, Wonder who it’s from? If you watched ‘Blue Clues’ as kid, then you know that ‘Blue’s Clues ‘ wasn’t Blue’s Clues without the original host, Steve Burns.

Many kids, fans, and viewers were emotionally hurt when the original Steve left the show and their longed question of ‘why’ he left was never answered. In fact, some never quite felt the same attachment to any of the other host replacements.

Finally we have our answer. In honor of Blue’s Clues 25th anniversary, Steve addressed his decision to abruptly leave the show in 2002, which left many viewers upset. “You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns says in the video.

“And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

While wearing the same memorable green striped shirt that he wore as the host, Steve explained that he left to attend college. Burns said school “was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

Then came the part that made Twitter and all Blue’s Clues lovers cry: “I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

